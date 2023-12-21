McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.11. 14,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,198. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.