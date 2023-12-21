McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $620.36. The company had a trading volume of 195,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $627.83. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.