McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 56,529 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 10,001,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

