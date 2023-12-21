McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.