McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.22. 1,222,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.