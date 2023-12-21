McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,860 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

