McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.77. 117,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $243.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

