McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $94.74. 1,887,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,364. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

