McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 669 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,232 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. 2,177,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,234. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

