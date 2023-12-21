McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

LIN stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $407.74. The stock had a trading volume of 223,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

