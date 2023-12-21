McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

AJG traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $220.52. 139,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,172 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.