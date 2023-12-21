McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 9,904 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.61. 208,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,401. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

