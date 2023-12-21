McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,938. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

