McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.80. 221,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,004. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

