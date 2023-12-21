Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Up to $71.67

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.67, but opened at $75.00. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 85,781 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,214,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,345,000 after buying an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,928,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,551,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,699,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

