Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $171.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $88.80 and a one year high of $178.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

