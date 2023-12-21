Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 46,509 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08.

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total value of $9,408,503.19.

On Monday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06.

On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81.

On Friday, December 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $9,460,039.75.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18.

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $349.28 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $354.96. The company has a market cap of $897.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

