Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell Sells 5,174 Shares

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$23,292.83.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of MTA stock opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.37. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$7.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.