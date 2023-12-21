Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell Sells 5,174 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$23,292.83.

Shares of MTA stock opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.37. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$7.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

