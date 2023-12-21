MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,016 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

