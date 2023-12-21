MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Decreased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MET traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $65.45. 530,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,483. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

