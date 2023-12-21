Micron Technology, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of -33.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

