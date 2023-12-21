Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of MU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

