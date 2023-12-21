Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

