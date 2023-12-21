Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

