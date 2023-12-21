Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of MU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

