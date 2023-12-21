Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

MU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

