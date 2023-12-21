Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $21,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,222.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,026,000 after purchasing an additional 610,226 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,029.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 196,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 187,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

