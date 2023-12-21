Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.50

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 16979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $579.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after acquiring an additional 292,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 91,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

