Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Nicholas Debenedictis Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $21,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,465.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,000 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 100 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $650.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 120 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $696.00.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.35 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MG. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

