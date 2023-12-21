Mizuho Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

