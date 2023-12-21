Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Moderna by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $212.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

