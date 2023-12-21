monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 1.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $193.93 and last traded at $193.94. Approximately 221,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 789,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.03.

MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 577.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $91,783,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 331.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after buying an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

