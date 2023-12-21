MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 63,623 shares.The stock last traded at $54.58 and had previously closed at $52.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

MoneyLion Trading Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $575.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.51.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,954,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $44,135.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,954,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Barclays PLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

