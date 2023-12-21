Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys 242 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.9 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day moving average is $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

