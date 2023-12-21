Monumental Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

