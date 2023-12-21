Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.14.

Shares of MSCI opened at $540.18 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.31.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

