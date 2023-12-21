Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $13.75 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $477.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.21 and its 200 day moving average is $437.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $486.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

