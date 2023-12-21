Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 2.0% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.