Monumental Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 584.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 165,517 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,034,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,054,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

FDIS opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $80.28.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

