Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,670 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF comprises 1.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

