Monumental Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032.

A opened at $138.18 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

