Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 277.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 7.0% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Moody’s worth $488,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.65. 112,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

