Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of ROL opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rollins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rollins by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 769,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Rollins by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

