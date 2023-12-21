Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.330–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.0 million-$753.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $750.9 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 155.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.