Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.38.

MYGN stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

