Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $20.32

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $19.72. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 35,931 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

