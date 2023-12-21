National Health Investors, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 52.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 562,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,037,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 82.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 579,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 262,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.