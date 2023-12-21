Needham & Company LLC Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $105.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.18.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.50 on Monday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

