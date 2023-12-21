Nepsis Inc. Buys 3,556 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

NYSE:CB opened at $218.78 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

