Nepsis Inc. Buys 3,746 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 6.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

